Kazakhstan, Poland to strengthen interparliamentary dialogue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – An online meeting of members of the Kazakhstan-Poland parliamentary cooperation group took place on June 15, Kazinform cites the website of the Kazakh Embassy in Poland.

Kazakhstan’s delegation was headed by Kazakhstan-Poland parliamentary cooperation group head, Secretary of the Legislation, Judicial and Legal Reform Committee of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Snezhanna Imasheva, while the Polish delegation was headed by the group’s head, Chairwoman of the Seim delegation, Polish Senate of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Barbara Bartosch.

The meeting was also joined by Aihul Kuspan, Chairwoman of the Committee on international affairs, defense, and security of the Majilis.

The sides discussed the current law making work of the Kazakh and Polish Parliaments, shared information on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and agreed to further strengthen interparliamentary interaction between the countries.

The Kazakh deputies presented the information on the law making work of the Majilis in implementing the political and social and economic reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The Polish parliamentarians were briefed on the legislation work done as part of the three packages of reforms developed together with the civil society, experts, members of the National Public Trust Council, and political parties.

The sides expressed their readiness to further productively interact within international platforms, including the European Parliament, Parliamentary Assembly of the European Council, and OSCE PA, given the Polish OSCE presidency in 2022.

During the meeting, the important role of the Polish diaspora residing in Kazakhstan and being a «linking bridge» between the countries was highlighted. The Polish parliamentarians expressed gratitude for the support rendered by the Kazakh people to the Polish who were resettled during the difficult period of history as this year marks 85 years since the deportation of the Polish to Kazakhstan.

The Polish delegation’s members expressed warm congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan.