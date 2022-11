Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh freestyle wrestler Daulet Yergesh won silver at the now-running U23 World Wrestling Championships in Spain, Kazinform reports.

In the 79 kg weight final bout Yergesh lost to Georgia’s Vladimeri Gamkrelidze with a score of 3:5.

As earlier reported, Olzhas Sultan won bronze in the men’s 60kg weight category.





