NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani filed and track athlete Zhanna Mamazhanova won a silver medal at the III Tashkent International Marathon, Olympic.kz reports.

Maria Korobitskaya of Kyrgyzstan was the best, while Ekaterina Tunguskova of Uzbekistan rounded out the top three.

The classis race distances of the marathon are 42.195 km, 21.097 km semi-marathon, ekiden and 3 km race.