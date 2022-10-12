Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian U-23 Fencing Championship
12 October 2022, 07:45

Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian U-23 Fencing Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani epee fencers won a silver medal in the women’s teams competitions at the Asian U-23 Fencing Championship held in Kuwait, Sports.kz reads.

On the final day Sofiya Nikolaichuk, Vladislava Andreyevea, Alexandra Tambovtseva, and Victoria Kaidarova added one more medal to the country’s tally.

As a result, Kazakhstan secured four bronze, one gold, and two silver medals at the Asian U-23 Fencing Championship, the press service of the Kazakh Fencing Federation reports.

Photo: instagram.com/kazakhstan_fencing



Related news
Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships
Another Kazakh boxer reaches 2022 Asian Championships finals
Samatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Champs
Read also
Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization
Organization of Turkic States to adopt its Strategy today – Tokayev
President Tokayev hails enhanced role of OTS
19,691,858 people live in Kazakhstan
Elections 2022: Nurlan Auesbayev visits dormitory in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan to start transporting oil via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline Jan 1, 2023
2 Kazakh, Turkish military coop prospects discussed in Astana
3 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
4 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
5 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050

News

Archive