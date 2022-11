Kazakhstan pockets short track silver at World Cup in Montreal

31 October 2022, 09:29

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani athletes won silver in the men’s 5000 m distance at the ISU World Cup Short Track Speed Skating series in Montreal, the Telegram Channel of the National Olympic Committee reads.

Photo: t.me/olympickz