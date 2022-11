Kazakhstan pockets gold at Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 November 2022, 19:21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Ruslan Israilov won gold at the 2022 JJIF Jiu-Jitsu World Championship held in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Vesti.kz reads.

He crashed Canada’s Nathan Dos Santos in the men's 85 kg final bout to clinch the country’s only gold.

Photo: sports.kz