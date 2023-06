Kazakhstan pockets gold at Games of CIS Countries in rifle and pistol shooting

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh team won gold medals in rifle and pistol shooting at the Games of CIS Countries now running in Kazan, Olympic.kz reads.

Irina Loktionova won gold in the air pistol, while Arina Altukhova was the best in small caliber rifle competition.

Besides, Yelizaveta Bezrukova won silver in small caliber rifle competition.