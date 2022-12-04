Kazakhstan pockets gold at Four Continents Tournament in Quebec

4 December 2022, 09:16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Nadezhda Morozova won the gold medal at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championship in Quebec City, Sports.kz reads.

She bagged gold in the women’s 1500 m final clocking 1:56.378.

Notably, Yekaterina Aidova of Kazakhstan grabbed silver clocking 1:57.528.

As earlier Kazakhstan earned two medals at the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championship in Quebec City.