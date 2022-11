Kazakhstan pockets bronze at WTT Youth Contender Jezzine

21 November 2022, 11:00

Kazakhstan pockets bronze at WTT Youth Contender Jezzine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 15-year-old Alan Kurmangaliyev of Kazakhstan won the bronze medal in the U19 Boys Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender Jezzine, while 16-year-old Abdulla Mamai reached the quarterfinals.

Earlier Kurmangaliyev won top honors in the U17 Boys Singles.

Photo: sports.kz