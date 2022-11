19 October 2022, 07:14

Kazakhstan pockets bronze at World Sambo Championships

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan won bronze medals at the World Youth, Junior and Cadets Sambo Championships held on October 14-16 in Yerevan (Armenia), the public communications centre of Mangistau region reports.

It brought together some 1,000 athletes from 24 countries.

Photo: gov.kz