Kazakhstan pockets bronze at U20 World Wrestling Champs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Madina Aman won the bronze medal at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria, Sports.kz reads. She added the second medal to the country's tally.

Madina Aman defeated Poland’s Alexandra Vitos to win bronze in the women’s 59 kg bout.

Earlier Merei Bazarbayev grabbed silver at the U20 World Men's Wrestling Championships.