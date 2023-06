Kazakhstan pockets bronze at U-18 Girls Rugby 7s Championship

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asia U-18 Girls Rugby 7s Championship took place in Tashkent. The Kazakh team won a bronze medal, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

In the final match Kazakh players defeated Uzbekistan with a score of 14:0.

The UAE beat India’s team to grab gold scoring 21:17.