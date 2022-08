Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Israel Open

TEL AVIV. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Rita Bakisheva won a bronze medal at the Taekwondo Israel Open 2022, the Federation’s press service reports.

Bakisheva grabbed bronze in the women’s 46 kg finals.

As earlier reported, the Israel Open brings together 227 sportsmen from 30 countries of the world.





Photo: kaztkd.kz