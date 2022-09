5 September 2022 13:17

Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Asian Junior Table Tennis Champs

VIENTIANE. KAZINFORM Alan Kurmangaliyev is the first ever Kazakhstanis to win the medal at the Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships, Olympic.kz reads.

Kurmagaliyev bagged bronze at the 26th Asian Junior and Cadet Table Tennis Championships held in Vientiane, Laos.

Photo: olympic.kz