10 November 2022, 21:48

Kazakhstan pockets bronze at 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Kazakhstan team won the bronze medal in the team event at the now-running 2022 IBSA Judo World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan, Kazinform learnt from the sports centre for disabled people.

In the quarterfinals Kazakh Para judokas beat Brazil’s team with a score of 4:2. In the semifinals they lost to Azerbaijan and beat ISBA team to grab bronze.