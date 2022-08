Kazakhstan pockets 400m gold at Islamic Solidarity Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani runner Mikhail Litvin secured a gold medal at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey’s Konya, Sports.kz reads.

Litvin added the 6th medal to the country’s tally grabbing gold in the men's 400 m race, the sports development directorate said.

As reported earlier, he set Kazakhstan’s record after setting a time of 44.94 seconds.