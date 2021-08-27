Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan pockets 2nd medal at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

    27 August 2021, 12:00

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM Kazakh judoka Anuar Sariyev reached the men’s 60 kg finals at the now-running Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the official website of the Games reads.

    In the semifinals Sariyev defeated Marcos Blanco from Venezuela. In the final Anuar Sariyev will face Azeri judoka Vugar Shirinli. The bout for gold is set to start at 13:00. Qazsport TV Channel is to live broadcast it.

    Thus, Sariyev is expected to add the second medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games to the country’s tally.

    As earlier reported, Kazakhstan’s David Degtyarev won gold in the men’s 54 kg powerlifting finals.

    Swimmer Siyazbek Daliyev of Kazakhstan also reached the men’s 50m butterfly S5 final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Sport Kazakhstan Paralympic Games
