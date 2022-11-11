Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan pockets 2nd gold at Asian Boxing Championships

11 November 2022, 17:11
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Zhaina Shekerbekova beat Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the 54 kg final bout at the at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.

As earlier reported, Balkibekova clinched gold in the women’s 48 kg weight category as her rival Kato Hikaru of Japan injured her hand. Thus, Kazakhstan added the first gold medal to the country’s tally.

Photo: sports.kz
