Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan pockets 2nd bronze at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships

9 November 2022, 18:51
Kazakhstan pockets 2nd bronze at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships
9 November 2022, 18:51

Kazakhstan pockets 2nd bronze at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Madina Nurshayeva won bronze medal in the women’s 66 kg semifinals at the now-running at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.

In the semifinals she lost to the South Korea’s boxer. As a result, she failed to advance to the finals and secured bronze.

As earlier reported, Nazym Kyzaibai bagged bronze in the women’s 50 kg weight category.


Photo: sports.kz


Related news
Kazakhstan wins bronze at Asian Water Polo Championship
Read also
Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest
Over 170 CIS observers to monitor presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Albina Kakenova and Safina Safiulina of Kazakhstan top ATF U14&16 rankings
2 Kazakh boxers enter top 5 of WBC rankings
Chief Sanitary Doctor recommends electoral commission members to wear face masks Nov 20
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News