9 November 2022, 18:51

Kazakhstan pockets 2nd bronze at 2022 Asian Boxing Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani boxer Madina Nurshayeva won bronze medal in the women’s 66 kg semifinals at the now-running at the ASBC Asian Women's & Men's Elite Boxing Championships 2022 underway in Amman, Jordan, Sports.kz reads.

In the semifinals she lost to the South Korea’s boxer. As a result, she failed to advance to the finals and secured bronze.

As earlier reported, Nazym Kyzaibai bagged bronze in the women’s 50 kg weight category.

