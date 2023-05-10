Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan pockets 1st medal at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023

    10 May 2023, 17:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh boxer Aslanbek Shymbergenov beat Makan Traoré of France in the quarterfinals of the now-running IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    The Kazakh boxer propelled to the semifinals of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023 to secure at least a bronze medal. Notably, it is the country’s first medal at the World Championships in Tashkent. Besides, Shymbergenov is the captain of the Kazakh team at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships 2023.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

