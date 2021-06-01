Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstan pockets 16 medals at 2021 Asian Boxing Championships

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 June 2021, 10:25
Kazakhstan pockets 16 medals at 2021 Asian Boxing Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani team swept 8 gold, 6 silver and 2 bronze medals at the 2021 ASBC Asian Men’s and Women’s Elite Boxing Championships in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Sports.kz reports.

Its organizer, AIBA, announced that the award for the first place is USD 10,000, the prize money for the second place is USD 5,000 and USD 2,500 for bronze medals. Thus, Kazakh boxers gained USD 115,000. Besides, president of the Kazakh Boxing Federation Kenes Rakishev also awarded the medalists USD 10,000, USD 5,000, and USD 2,500 for the top three places.

In total the Kazakh team earned USD 230,000.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy