Kazakhstan pledges to increase waste recycling rate to 30%

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
5 January 2021, 15:51
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, told about the plans in waste management development today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the briefing at the Central Communications Service, the Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister said as of today, the landfills have accumulated 125 tons of solid domestic waste. The recycling rate stood at 15% in 2019, half of what it is in the developed countries (30%).

In that veil waste energy recovery has been introduced on a legal basis in order to reduce waste accumulation.

As of today, 6 pilot cities such as Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, Nur-Sultan, Taraz, and Shymkent have been selected. Work regarding land and infrastructure allocation, and guaranteed waste filling is ongoing.

Shall the pilot projects implemented successfully, more cities will be joined.

In conclusion, the energy minister said that the technology would allow to increase the recycling rate to 30%, the European average.


