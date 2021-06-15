Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan plants 81.5mln trees

Adlet Seilkhanov
15 June 2021, 13:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 81.5 million trees have been planted on the area of 21.6 thousand ha in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The minister said that the comprehensive forest reproduction and forestation plans for 2021/25 have been approved. The staff to coordinate the work of forest and environmental institutions has been set up.

He went on to say that as of May 25, 2021, out of the planned 129.7 million, 81.5million have been planted on the area of 21.6 thousand ha.

The minister also added that the issue of planting saxaul on the dry bottom of the Aral Sea is under special control.

Saxaul planting on the 195 thousand-hectare seabed area of the Aral Sea has been ongoing since 1990. Following the recent expedition the area of saxaul plantings stands at 337 thousand ha taking into account saxaul grown there naturally.

The Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources is developing a saxaul planting comprehensive plan in line with the Head of State’s task, according to which, the area of 1.1mln ha is planned to be planted with saxaul in 2021/30.


