    Kazakhstan plans to up poultry production

    26 May 2020, 12:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to launch 12 broiler plants, says Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov, Kazinform reports.

    At the Tuesday session of the Government, Minister Omarov revealed the plans to launch 12 boiler plants in Kazakhstan in the not so distant future. The plants are expected to have an output capacity of 174,000 tones.

    Thanks to the launch of a new poultry farm and modernization of five existing ones last year, poultry production rose by 14% or 223,000 tones, he said.

    Minister Omarov is convinced the launch of all upcoming projects in poultry industry will allow it grow almost 2.2fold.

    According to him, the initial investment will amount to 110 billion tenge. Over 4,700 workplaces are to be created within the framework of the projects.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

