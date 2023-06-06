Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses

    6 June 2023, 16:52

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is planning to build vegetable storehouses with a capacity of approximately 200,000 tons, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «By the end of 2025 we are planning to finalize the construction of the vegetable storehouses with a capacity of approximately 200,000 tons,» Minister Karashukeyev said on the sidelines of the Government’s meeting.

    He added that the capacity of the vegetable storehouses might by increased by 20-30%.

    Karashukeyev also said certain changes were made to the way the stabilization funds function.

    According to him, from now on regional authorities will conclude forward contracts with local farmers in order to get vegetables at a lower price.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Agriculture
