Kazakhstan plans to supply up to 1mln tons of grain crops to China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev and Vice President of China’s the food processing company COFCO Zhu Ze held a meeting, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry.

During the meeting, the Kazakh agriculture minister noted Kazakhstan’s great potential to produce high-quality and organic agricultural products, as well as food products.

He mentioned the record harvest the country reported last year, collecting 22 million tons of grain and leguminous crops, including 16.4 million tons of wheat.

The plans to increase grain supplies to China up to 1 million tons were announced.

Following the recent visit to China, export contracts between China’s COFCO and Kazakhstan’s Food Contract Corporation on delivery of 75 thousand tons of wheat were signed. COFCO is the largest importer of Kazakh wheat to China.

As part of the visit, the Chinese delegation visited the Food Contract Corporation’s cereal receiving enterprises in Akmola region, got familiarized with the process of loading of agricultural products, as well as visited the Barayev scientific-production center for grain farming.