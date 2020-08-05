Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan plans to resume flights to Thailand and Georgia from August 10

    5 August 2020, 18:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - From August 10 Kazakhstan plans to resume flights to Thailand and Georgia, this has been informed by Sairanbek Barmakov, Chairman of the Roads Committee under the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    «I t is planned to resume flights to Thailand and Georgia starting on A ugust 10 the current year», Sairanbek Barmakov said at a briefing at the Central Communications Service in Nur-Sultan city.

    It was emphasized that the flights will be carried out in accordance with the decree of the chief sanitary office in transport. It is necessary to observe the prescribed sanitary rules.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Transport
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region