Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Agriculture

    Kazakhstan plans to increase grain exports

    22 September 2020, 11:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Global grain output has hit a record of 2.2 trillion tons in 2020, Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told a government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent repors.

    According to the minister, increases in grain harvest in Russia, Canada and Australia have led to such a record global grain harvest of 2.2 trillion tons.

    He also said that the International Grains Council estimates Kazakhstan’s grain production in the amount of 17.7 million tons in 2020, while the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry – 18 million tons.

    The country’s wheat production stands at 12.4 million tons.

    The minister added that Kazakhstan will proceed with wheat and flour exports to the Central Asian markets and Afghanistan, as well as may increase wheat exports to China due to high quality.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Breeding cattle population increases 6.5% in Kazakhstan
    AIF guest Michael Roee on why Kazakhstan can feed one billion people
    ‘Baiterek’ Holding’s role in development of SDGs in Kazakhstan discussed at Astana Int’l Forum
    Our intention is to support Kazakhstan as one of world’s biggest grain exporters – EU Commissioner
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events