Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Kazakhstan plans to increase grain exports

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 September 2020, 11:09
Kazakhstan plans to increase grain exports

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Global grain output has hit a record of 2.2 trillion tons in 2020, Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told a government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent repors.

According to the minister, increases in grain harvest in Russia, Canada and Australia have led to such a record global grain harvest of 2.2 trillion tons.

He also said that the International Grains Council estimates Kazakhstan’s grain production in the amount of 17.7 million tons in 2020, while the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry – 18 million tons.

The country’s wheat production stands at 12.4 million tons.

The minister added that Kazakhstan will proceed with wheat and flour exports to the Central Asian markets and Afghanistan, as well as may increase wheat exports to China due to high quality.


Kazakhstan   Ministry of Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand