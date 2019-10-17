Kazakhstan plans to increase gasoline excise tax

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan intends to increase excise tax on gasoline, this has been announced by the Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov.

«Today an excise tax per 1 liter of gasoline is KZT8. At present excise tax increase to KZT10 per liter is being discussed. As you know, budget expenditures have grown including social obligations. Thus, expenses for the social sphere have already exceeded 45%», said Ruslan Dalenov.

According to the Minister, the estimated date for increasing excise tax is December 1 the current year. It should be noted that today AI-92 costs about KZT149-152 per liter.

Mr. Dalenov added that the increase of excise tax will possibly cause the growth of gasoline by 6%.