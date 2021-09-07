Kazakhstan plans to increase flights to Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 31 August session of the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread focused on the issue of increasing flights between Kazakhstan and Russia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

Qazaq Air will operate en route Aktobe-Kazan once a week starting from September 22, 2021.

Further increase in flights will depend on the epidemiological situation and decisions of the Commission, relevant government bodies of Russia

The flights are to be run in strict observation of sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline’s website.

