    Kazakhstan plans to harvest over 350,000 tons of apples by 2024

    19 June 2023, 13:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Agriculture Ministry see strong potential in the development of fruit farming, says Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the participants of the government’s hour at the Majilis on Monday, Minister Karashukeyev revealed that investments into fruit farming, for instance apples, have already paid off.

    Thanks to investment into the sector starting from 2014, according to Karashukeyev, the total area of apple orchards has grown from 21.7 thousand ha to 28.9 thousand ha. Moreover, apple harvest has increased 2.2fold from 92,000 tons to 205,000 tones of apples.

    In his words, it is expected that the apple harvest will make around 352,000 tons by 2024 to fully cover Kazakhstan’s domestic demand.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

