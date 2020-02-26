Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan plans to enter Russian bond market with state securities in 2020

    26 February 2020, 16:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The authorities of Kazakhstan plan to enter Russia’s bond market with state securities this year, the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov told reporters on Wednesday.

    «This year we plan to enter the Russian bond market with at least $500 mln,» he said, adding that on the Russian market «rates are cheaper, while the currency risk is minimum.»

    The plan is to enter the Russian bond market «within a month or two,» Smailov clarified. «The issue is about Kazakhstan’s treasury bonds,» he noted, TASS reports.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays