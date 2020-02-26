Kazakhstan plans to enter Russian bond market with state securities in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The authorities of Kazakhstan plan to enter Russia’s bond market with state securities this year, the country’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Alikhan Smailov told reporters on Wednesday.

«This year we plan to enter the Russian bond market with at least $500 mln,» he said, adding that on the Russian market «rates are cheaper, while the currency risk is minimum.»

The plan is to enter the Russian bond market «within a month or two,» Smailov clarified. «The issue is about Kazakhstan’s treasury bonds,» he noted, TASS reports.