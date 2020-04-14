Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan plans to commission 15 mln sq.m. of housing by yearend

    14 April 2020, 11:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction sector has demonstrated positive dynamics in the first three months of 2020, says Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov, Kazinform reports.

    «The construction sector has demonstrated a dynamic growth at the level of 11.7%. Positive dynamics has been observed in 16 regions of the country. The highest growth by 50.8% has been registered in Karaganda region,» Minister Dalenov said at the session of the Government Tuesday.

    According to him, however, things were not looking that good in Kyzylorda region where a decrease in construction progress had been detected.

    The minister also revealed that 2.6 million square meters of housing had been commissioned since the beginning of the year. There are plans, in his words, to put into commission some 15 million square meters of housing by yearend.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

