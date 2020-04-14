Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan plans to commission 15 mln sq.m. of housing by yearend

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 April 2020, 11:21
Kazakhstan plans to commission 15 mln sq.m. of housing by yearend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Construction sector has demonstrated positive dynamics in the first three months of 2020, says Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Ruslan Dalenov, Kazinform reports.

«The construction sector has demonstrated a dynamic growth at the level of 11.7%. Positive dynamics has been observed in 16 regions of the country. The highest growth by 50.8% has been registered in Karaganda region,» Minister Dalenov said at the session of the Government Tuesday.

According to him, however, things were not looking that good in Kyzylorda region where a decrease in construction progress had been detected.

The minister also revealed that 2.6 million square meters of housing had been commissioned since the beginning of the year. There are plans, in his words, to put into commission some 15 million square meters of housing by yearend.

Government of Kazakhstan   Construction    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea
2 injured as military helicopter makes emergency landing in Yangyang, S. Korea