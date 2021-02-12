NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to build waste-to-energy facilities in 6 cities, namely Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent, Atyrau, Taraz, Aktobe,» Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Akhmetzhan Primkulov told the board meeting.

He stressed that one of the key problems is the state of landfills which fail to meet corresponding sanitary and ecological requirements. The Ministry conducted an analysis of the number of landfills necessary for district and regional centres the countrywide. According to preliminary results there are 110 landfills in Kazakhstan so far. Cities and large districts lack at least of 84 landfills. He added that Kazakhstan adopted the law on introducing the Waste to Energy energy recovery mechanism. So it is planned to build waste-to-energy facilities in 6 cities of Kazakhstan.