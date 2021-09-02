Kazakhstan plans to build some 20 modern hospitals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «No less than 20 modern hospitals and 2 scientific and innovative centres will be built in Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi told the Government meeting today.

He stressed that one of the key messages of the Address is to release funds to back healthcare and develop infrastructure, train staff and provide population with drugs.

It is expected to open rural first aid/obstetric posts and outpatients clinics in 137 rural settlements worth KZT 8.2 bln.

«Besides, the country targets to build and update no less than 20 modern hospitals up to KZT 85 bln,» he added.