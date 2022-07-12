Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan plans to build its own ferry fleet

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 July 2022, 17:15
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Plans are set to build a ferry fleet in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The country owns a trade fleet as well as four cargo ships in the Caspian Sea. Container ships are set to be launched.

«There are plans to construct our own ferry fleet to be expanded to 10 in the long run...Taking into consideration the growing container flow we plan to build a container hub at Aktau's port,» said Kassym Tlepov, acting chairman of the Transport Committee of the Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

The country also considers the attraction of international transport and logistics companies and the world's container operators to increase its container fleet.

The speaker added that the country is facing a shortage of containers, hindering its transit and export capacity.


Photo: turantimes.kz



