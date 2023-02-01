Kazakhstan plans to boost oil production to over 90mln tons in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Oil production stood at 84.2 million tons in 2022 in Kazakhstan, Bolat Akchulakov, Kazakh energy minister, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The oil export stood at 64.3 million tons. As you know, last year hydrocarbon production and export were affected by a number of factors, including industrial ones. Among them, emergency repairs at Kashagan oilfield, shutdowns at Orenburg oil refinery, affecting oil condensate production at Karachaganak oilfield, as well as Caspian Pipeline Consortium maintenance,» said Akchulakov.

The Kazakh energy minister went on to say that it is planned to increase oil production to 90.5 million tons and oil export to 71 million tons in 2023.

«An oil and gas condensate metering information system allowing for tracking 95% of oil turnover has been launched,» he added.



