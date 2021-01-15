Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan plans to approve new state planning system

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 January 2021, 10:46
Kazakhstan plans to approve new state planning system

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan plans to adopt the conceptually new system of state planning on January 29,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation, Kazinform reports.

«At the next session of the Supreme Council on January 29 the principally new system of state planning, the updated National Development Plan until 2025, and the new state administration concept will be approved,» the President said.

As earlier reported, the 1st session of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the VII convocation kicked off in Kazakh capital.

Recall that today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is taking part in the first session of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation.


