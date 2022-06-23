Kazakhstan plans increasing FDI inflow to $25.5 billion

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM First Vice Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov shared the plans on improvement of Kazakhstan’s investment policy, Kazinform reports.

«In accordance with the Presidential instruction, the Ministry of National Economy together with the World Bank, governmental structures and organizations have elaborated a Draft Concept of Kazakhstan’s Investment Policy for 2026,» Zhaksylykov said at the cabinet’s weekly meeting on Thursday.

According to him, the main target indicators outlined in the draft concept are as follows: to raise the level of fixed capital investments to 25.1% against GDP and increase the inflow of foreign direct investment to $25.5 billion.

The document also contains a package of measures enabling to change the structure of investments toward competitive production of value-added goods.

«The main vision of investment development is a balanced approach to the attraction of investments with respect to each sector’s contribution to the development of economy. The processing industry is expected to become a key driver of competitive growth. We will focus on labour productivity rise, exports ramp up, mastery of new methods of value-added goods production, and stage-by-stage increase of local manufacturing content,» Timur Zhaksylykov said.

He added that state support will be provided primarily to high-technological capital-intensive projects.



