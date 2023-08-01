Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan pilots new trade route to Pakistan sending first trucks through Afghanistan

    1 August 2023, 09:56

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has sent first cargo trucks on a new trade route to Pakistan through Afghanistan in a pilot mode. Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Kairat Torebayev said it at a meeting with mass media in Astana on Monday, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the Kazakh side currently holds negotiations with Pakistan’s National Logistics Cell company which will ensure safe commodity turnover between Pakistan and Kazakhstan.

    «We have recently launched a pilot project and sent several trucks on this route. The cargo trucks from Kazakhstan to Pakistan and back will have to cover the distance of 4,000 kilometers. In terms of regional development, it is not too long of a distance,» said Torebayev at the meeting devoted to the upcoming Kazakh-Afghan Business Forum slated for August 3-5 in Astana.

    He also noted that Kazakhstan would continue interacting with Uzbekistan on supply of wheat and grain to Afghanistan. Besides, an agreement was reached on a 30% discount on cargo transit through Turkmenistan to Afghanistan.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

