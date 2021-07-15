Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan, Pfizer reach tentative agreement on vaccine delivery – Health Ministry

Kudrenok Tatyana
15 July 2021, 20:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan announced it had reached tentative agreement with Pfizer on the delivery of its coronavirus vaccine later this year, Kazinform correspodent reports.

The negotiations on the potential delivery of the anti-COVID vaccine between the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare and Pfizer have been ongoing since March 2021. The ministry and the company have already signed the nondisclosure agreement.

The sides also held a session at the level of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Pfizer gave notice to the country on the need to adopt the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the conclusion of the Agreement on delivery of its vaccine.

Recall that the vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Kazakhstani healthcare workers were the first in line to get the vaccine against the coronavirus infection. Overall vaccination started on April 2, 2021. Citizens of Kazakhstan eligible for vaccination and willing to vaccinate can choose from a number of anti-COVID vaccines, including the homegrown QazVac vaccine.


