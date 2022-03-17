Kazakhstan Permanent Representative and WHO Director General meet

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Yerlan Alimbayev, the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN and other International Organizations in Geneva, met with WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus.

Both sides exchanged views on the current state of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WHO. Permanent Representative Alimbayev informed about the follow-up of the results of participation by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the special session of the World Health Assembly and his bilateral meeting with Tedros Ghebreyesus held on November 29, 2021 in Geneva. In this regard possible dates of the planned visit of WHO Director General to Kazakhstan were discussed, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

After the meeting the Kazakh diplomat awarded Tedros Ghebreyesus with the jubilee medal in connection to the 30th Anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence, for his contribution to strengthening Kazakhstan’s international stance and to global community’s fight against the pandemic.



