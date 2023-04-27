Kazakhstan People’s Assembly to award citizens contributing to strengthening nation's unity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested introducing the Order of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan «For Fruitful Work for the Name of Strengthening Unity of Nation,» Kazinform reports.

«We should encourage the citizens who contribute to strengthening harmony and accord on our land,» the President said and proposed to introduce two awards of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. The first one will be awarded for the best works in literature and journalism. The second prize will be awarded for the best works in culture and art. The awards will be presented both to individual authors and creative teams.

«The amount of cash prize must not be less that the state prize,» said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The first laureates of the Order of the People’s Assembly will be awarded in October, on the Republic Day.

«I am sure that recognition at the state level of the citizens' contribution to the preservation of peace and harmony in the country will give a powerful creative impetus to strengthening national unity. In general, I think that we need to think about further improvement of the country's heraldic symbols. It should be close and understandable to citizens, comply with the best world practices and reflect the unique identity of our people,» the President concluded.



