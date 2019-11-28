Kazakhstan People’s Assembly Council held enlarged meeting in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev participated in an enlarged meeting of the Council of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

Parliament deputies, heads of governmental structures, members of the Assembly, representatives of the republican and regional ethnic and cultural associations, heads of secretariats of regional assemblies, members of the Scientific and Expert Council and mass media attended the event.

Addressing the meeting, Krymbek Kusherbayev noted that ensuring people’s unity had always been and was a priority of state policy. In his words, the Assembly plays a key role in achievement of this goal.

The Secretary of State named the implementation of the Presidential Address «Constructive Social Dialogue – Basis of Stability and Prosperity of Kazakhstan», organization of high-level events dedicated to the celebration of the Assembly’s 25th anniversary and strengthening the research and analytical potential the three important priority tasks of the Assembly.

The meeting participants heard reports on fulfillment of the instructions of the First President of Kazakhstan given at the XXVII session of the Assembly, the results of accreditation of ethnic-cultural organizations and the experience of the Assembly of Shymkent in implementation of Rukhani Janghyru programme.