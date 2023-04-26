Kazakhstan People's Assembly conducted 20 interethnic studies in 2022 - Aida Balayeva

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan participates in human rights protection and in mediation processes, Deputy Chairperson of the Assembly Aida Balayeva said at a plenary sitting of the Assembly’s XXXII session in Astana today.

In 2022, the Assembly received and considered about 10,000 appeals, 70% of which were solved during judicial consultations, and mediation agreements were reached on all of them.

«The institution of ethnic mediators was established for the first time in Kazakhstan. 22 trainings were held in the regions which enabled to train as many as 800 people,» she said.

According to her, 20 interethnic studies were conducted countrywide in 2022.



