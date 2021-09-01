Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan pays great attention to education, view

    1 September 2021, 19:10

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Businessman and founder of Global Procurement Company Olzhas Suleimenov commented on the State-of-the-Nation Address of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

    «Today the Head of State prioritized some issues in his Address. He assigned to train more than 100,000 IT specialists. In particular, it will contribute to the development of the country's education and other spheres amid the pandemic outbreak,» he said.

    He believes it is important for the country to embark on the international level. He stated that in the developed countries the IT industry is one of the most important industries in the state system and human life. «Secondly, some KZT 1.2 tn will be allocated from state budget for training teachers. It will contribute to the development of education and great support for teachers,» he added.

    As earlier reported, President Tokayev delivered today the State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament Chambers. The President outlined priority goals for the country’s socioeconomic development for the forthcoming period.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Education Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
