Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan pays great attention to education, view

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 September 2021, 19:10
Kazakhstan pays great attention to education, view

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Businessman and founder of Global Procurement Company Olzhas Suleimenov commented on the State-of-the-Nation Address of the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform reports.

«Today the Head of State prioritized some issues in his Address. He assigned to train more than 100,000 IT specialists. In particular, it will contribute to the development of the country's education and other spheres amid the pandemic outbreak,» he said.

He believes it is important for the country to embark on the international level. He stated that in the developed countries the IT industry is one of the most important industries in the state system and human life. «Secondly, some KZT 1.2 tn will be allocated from state budget for training teachers. It will contribute to the development of education and great support for teachers,» he added.

As earlier reported, President Tokayev delivered today the State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament Chambers. The President outlined priority goals for the country’s socioeconomic development for the forthcoming period.


Education    Kazakh President's state-of-the-nation address   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays